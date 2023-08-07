Sky Cams
One dead, others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 278

(Bluffton Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person has died and several others were injured in a wreck involving multiple vehicles Sunday night on Highway 278 at Buckhalter Parkway, according to Bluffton Fire.

Authorities are not identifying the victim, but said a person riding a motorcycle was killed.

Drivers in two other cars were taken to the hospital.

The fire department said other vehicles involved had minor damage, but the people inside weren’t hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

