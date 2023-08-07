Sky Cams
Port Wentworth Police searching for two burglary suspects

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two burglary suspects.

The Port Wentworth Police Department says the two individuals may have valuable information related to a burglary that occurred at The Palisades at Rice Hope.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Port Wentworth Criminal Investigations Division at 912-401-0484.

Anyone seeking to remain anonymous may submit tips through the Tip411 system or contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

