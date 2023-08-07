Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

RBC Heritage will be signature event on PGA Tour next year

RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage will be a signature event on the PGA Tour in 2024 after holding the previous “designated” status in 2023.

The tournament posted that the fight for the Plaid Jacket will be one of only eight signature events on Tour. Meaning, more top golfers will be in the Lowcountry again this spring.

The 56th RBC Heritage will be played April 15-21 on Hilton Head Island.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Boyd Street Shooting
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
*
Man wanted in Minnesota who escaped near Savannah airport back in custody
Jennifer Cooper
Infant identified in Chatham Co. murder investigation
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms & potential for damaging winds Monday evening
Good Samaritans find 7-year-old after dismissal mistake at Savannah-Chatham school

Latest News

Houston Signs With Carolina
Former Statesboro High School star Justin Houston inks one-year deal with Panthers
Merklinger Mic'd Up
Merklinger Mic’d Up: Calvary senior quarterback and four-year starter poised for special final season
Davis Brin
Tulsa transfer QB Davis Brin taking command of Georgia Southern offense
Calvary Scrimmage
Calvary shows ‘glimpses of special’ in opening scrimmage