RBC Heritage will be signature event on PGA Tour next year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage will be a signature event on the PGA Tour in 2024 after holding the previous “designated” status in 2023.

The tournament posted that the fight for the Plaid Jacket will be one of only eight signature events on Tour. Meaning, more top golfers will be in the Lowcountry again this spring.

The 56th RBC Heritage will be played April 15-21 on Hilton Head Island.

Mark your calendars, #PLAIDNATION!



We'll see you and the top players in the WORLD🌎 in Harbour Town April 15-21, 2024! That's right! The #RBCHeritage has been named one of ONLY 8 Signature Events on the @PGATOUR.



— RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) August 7, 2023

