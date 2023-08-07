Sky Cams
Ribbon cutting held for new Robert Smalls Leadership Academy

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The $62 million Robert Smalls Leadership Academy opened its doors in Beaufort Monday.

The new school is part of the 2019 Bond Referendum for the Beaufort County School District.

“Well, what we’re hopeful, is that the voters see projects like this, and see the end result, and that their money went to good use, and that that will help us carry momentum over to phase 2 bond referendum that will be taken out to voters later this year,” said Robert Oetting, the chief operations officer for the Beaufort County School District.

In a nutshell, a bond referendum is a voted-on tax that goes to fund school projects.

While the $62 million Robert Smalls Leadership Academy takes up a big chunk of the 2019 referendum, improvements in a referendum aren’t just new schools. They include improvements to existing campuses with new technology, security, athletic facilities, and more.

The 2019 referendum is the first one in a while.

“We are so grateful to our community, because in 2019, when the referendum passed, that was the first referendum to pass in over 11 years,” said Dr. Frank Rodriguez, the superintendent for the Beaufort County School District.

Dr. Rodriguez believes the referendum shows how much the Beaufort cares for its students.

“It passed with about 70% approval from the voters, and that’s a really significant number. It really shows their commitment to the work of educating children, and understanding how important it is to provide these types of learning environments for our students.”

The Robert Smalls Leadership Academy and the rest of the Beaufort County Schools will open their doors in a couple of weeks on August 21.

