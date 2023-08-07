Sky Cams
Savannah nursing home holds Beach Bum Parade, volunteers needed

Riverview's Beach Bum Parade
Riverview's Beach Bum Parade
By Michaela Romero
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just like Tybee Island’s Beach Bum Parade, a local nursing home here in Savannah will be holding one of its own.

Riverview Health and Rehabilitation is looking for water gun donations and volunteers to put the event together.

It will be August 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on how you can participate, you can contact Misty Harvest at (912)-354-8225.

