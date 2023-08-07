Savannah nursing home holds Beach Bum Parade, volunteers needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just like Tybee Island’s Beach Bum Parade, a local nursing home here in Savannah will be holding one of its own.

Riverview Health and Rehabilitation is looking for water gun donations and volunteers to put the event together.

It will be August 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on how you can participate, you can contact Misty Harvest at (912)-354-8225.

