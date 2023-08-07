Savannah VOICE festival kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Savannah Voice Festival kicked off Sunday in the Historic District.

Organizers say over these next two weeks, there will be plenty of concerts, events, and educational programs focusing on classical music.

Executive Director Chad Sonka says it’s a two-week long festival of opera, musical theater, and song.

“This music really touches people…the unamplified, unrestricted human voice carries with it all this beautiful emotion, that we have no choice but to react to when we hear it,” said Sonka.

Sonka says it’s part of The Sherrill Milnes Voice Programs - non-profit started by famous opera singers *Sherill Milnes* and his wife *Maria Zouves* to mentor young artists.

“That program was training singers, and they needed a place to exercise those skills. So the savannah voice festival was born,” said Sonka.

He says singers are coming from around the world performing across 25 different events including opera and popular song performances, religious concerts, public master classes, and more.

A conductor in the festival says he’s been busy.

“My role for the next two weeks is to prepare and conduct the opera Don Giovanni by Mozart, and it’s a big, big show. So it really is occupying most of my time,” said Andrew Bisantz, a conductor.

He says he’s excited for both the audience and artists.

“I’m looking particularly forward to the young artists who are involved with our production, just learning from everybody around them and understanding what it is to put on this massive piece of opera, this massive artwork,” said Bisantz.

The Voice Festival’s Artistic Director says this music has a lot to offer.

“Opera and musical theater songs give us an enormous amount of opportunity to experience an enormous amount of history and culture and experience opportunities with the opera and musical theater, to be taken somewhere else to cry. to love. There’s so many opportunities that you will have,” said Jorge Parodi, artistic director.

The festival runs until Sunday, August 20th.

