SCCPSS superintendent excited about GMAS scores improving across the board

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A presentation from staff at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools shows GMAS scores are up nearly across the board, including third grade reading scores seeing an 11 percent increase.

In 2022, 46 percent of third grade students were reading at or above grade level, according to Georgia Milestone scores. This year that number is at 57 percent. That number is still 9 percent lower than the state average which is 66 percent.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts says she’s hopeful about improvements in literacy.

“The current trend certainly demonstrates their has been some momentum and positive movement as it relates to literacy. I’m excited about that. You all know that I’ve identified literacy as the north star. So, I’m starting from a good launching place and it’s just an opportunity to keep the ball moving in the right direction and build on that momentum,” Dr. Denise Watts said.

Breaking down more average test scores.

The highest testing jump was in Elementary Math students with a 6.3 percent increase in scores. The average of 52.7 this year is lower than the state average.

High School Algebra, on the other hand, is the only drop in average test scores throughout the district with a 5 percent decrease.

Staff is slated to present these numbers to the board of education on Wednesday.

