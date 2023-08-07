Wayne Co. Emergency Services director asks people to prepare for heat

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County is dealing with excessive heat Monday.

“It feels like we’ve been living on the sun every day,” said Jared Carter, who lives in Wayne County.

“We’re trying to protect our citizens and employees,” said Richard Johnson, the director of Wayne County of Emergency Services.

One of the best tips Richard Johnson says he has for people during these high temperatures is to start preparing early.

“If you know you’re going to have exposure, you maybe have to work outside in these elements, you need to start hydrating before you get in that environment,” said Johnson.

And he says the hydration you need, might be more than you think.

“You drink at least ten ounces of water for every ten minutes you’re exerting yourself in this extreme heat,” said Johnson.

Johnson says that’s necessary because the heat can be very dangerous and sometimes even lead to heat stroke.

“Those folks will stop perspiring, they’re skin will be pale and their pulse will be rapid like heat exhaustion, but they’ll be strong bounding pulses so it’s truly a life-threatening condition,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he expects those high temperatures to continue throughout the week, so he recommends you take his advice and if you plan on doing any outfort activities, to start hydrating as soon as possible.

