1 person injured following shooting in Beaufort Co.

(kvvu)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting in Beaufort County Tuesday.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandy Lane on Lady’s Island for a report of a shooting around 11:50 a.m.

It was reported that a person had been shot. 

Deputies arrived in the community and did not locate any gunshot victims, according to police.

A short time later, deputies were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a person with gunshot wounds.  

Deputies remain in the area of Sandy Lane interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

