Beaufort Co. EMS trailer stolen from Bluffton fire station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Over in the Lowcountry, Beaufort County EMS says one of their trailers was stolen.

Last week, a trailer went missing from this EMS and fire station in Bluffton. That trailer contained medical equipment that would be used in mass-casualty emergencies.

The trailer was recently moved near this dumpster, which is next to a construction site. Because it was by the construction site, EMS leaders say the thieves might have thought they were stealing valuable tools or building material.

“The equipment in that trailer was medical equipment. It was not a construction trailer it was used for medical supplies, backboards, collars anything else we might need for a mass-casualty incident,” Virginia Marshall said.

A police report has been filed with the Bluffton Police Department. If you have any information about the trailer, contact non-emergency dispatch for Beaufort County.

