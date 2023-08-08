Sky Cams
Bluffton Police posting QR code stickers to help domestic violence victims

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A new initiative from the Town of Bluffton Police Department is using stickers to help victims of domestic violence.

“The Bluffton Police Department was awarded a federal grant which dedicated a domestic violence investigator,” said Detective Angela Serrano, the domestic violence investigator with the Bluffton Police Department.

With that federal grant, the Bluffton Police Department funds Detective Serrano’s position as domestic violence investigator, which she started about six months ago.

One of her initiatives is putting QR code stickers in the restrooms of Bluffton businesses. The codes link to a survey, which asks questions about how safe someone feels in their home.

The survey results are relayed to Detective Serrano or a victim’s advocate.

“So the objective of this program is to reach victims that are unheard. The victims that are apprehensive to contact law enforcement at the time of an incident. The victims that don’t know their resources in their community,” said Detective Serrano.

So far, over 20 businesses have volunteered to participate in the program, a number which Detective Serrano plans to increase.

“My phone has been blowing up because the community has embraced this project. Business owners, volunteers, people across the community and outside our jurisdiction want to support having a QR code in their bathrooms,” said Detective Serrano.

Throughout the week, Detective Serrano will be going to businesses throughout the Bluffton area to put up more stickers.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

