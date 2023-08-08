Sky Cams
Bryan Co. residents frustrated with where new power lines are set to be installed

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New power lines are set to be installed in Bryan County.

“These stakes marking where the powerlines could go, in community members front yards.”

These power lines are set to be installed around Black Creek Church Road, which is about two miles away from the Hyundai Mega Site.

In a statement to WTOC, Georgia Power says they are building a new transmission line in the area.

“On my particular property, they’re taking over half of my front yard, and going to have power lines roughly 35, 40 feet from my front door,” Bryan County Resident Bary Miller said.

Barry Miller, who’s lived in the area for about 30 years, says he and his neighbors are upset.

“I haven’t heard of a single person that’s really for the power lines coming through here,” Miller said.

Miller says along with the power lines being installed they’ll also have to be taking down some trees.

“Which, a lot of us have those trees for privacy and beauty and stuff like that.”

As Miller took me through his neighborhood, he also described what he’s been told about the size of the power lines.

“They’re supposed to be up to 100 feet, we’ve been told.”

Aside from how tall they are, Miller says he doesn’t like how much space they take up.

“The bases of the poles they’re going to put in is five-foot wide. "

Miller says he’s worried the property value of his home could go down, once the lines are installed.

“Now it’s going to be, I don’t know any other word but uplifted by powerlines and poles.”

Georgia Power says they appreciate residents’ concerns and will continue working to provide regular updates.

