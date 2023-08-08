Chatham Area Transit holds public hearing for proposed changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several times a year, Chatham Area Transit receives feedback from their staff and their riders - data that helps gauge the changes that the public needs. Monday, they had two meetings open to the public to hear what changes they believe need to be made.

At the moment, there are about 14 proposed changes ranging from completely removing a route due to lack of passengers to simply switching around the route.

“CAT is constantly looking at the bus routes and schedules, we do not want to make changes so often that we confuse the riders‚ but when we see an opportunity to make an improvement to fix something that isn’t working well, or see something we do that,” said transit planner Tim Preece.

The process of route re-arranging is a consistent process for Chatham Area Transit. As the community changes, the needs change as well.

“The bus service ends, too early, I realize that service at night has been cut back all over the system but, if you are along route 28, you’ve already missed the bus.”

Concerns from citizens about the early ending routes, lack of shade at bus stops, and requests for additional routes.

“We got excellent comments and input. Any time we contemplate a change to a bus schedule, we always talk to the bus drivers we want to talk to the riders and hear what they say, we debate among ourselves those changes before we go propose those changes to the board,” said Preece.

The biggest change that is currently in the works, is the addition of micro transit stops.

“It is essentially smaller buses or vans, which arrive on demand, similarly to if someone were to call a taxi, an Uber or a Lyft,” said Preece.

CAT has been looking into creating four zones across Savannah for those micro transits. However, making that addition will also add bus drivers.

This is the preliminary round of conversations before the proposals are drafted down, and brought before the board in September. CAT says that once these changes are approved, they will begin to implement them slowly within the next three years.

