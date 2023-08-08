Sky Cams
City of Savannah holding traffic safety meetings Tuesday and Wednesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is actively implementing their Vision Zero program.

It aims to completely get rid of traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.

Their goal is to do this by 2027 but they need your help.

The City will be holding sessions Tuesday and Wednesday to give people the opportunity to learn more about the Vision Zero program.

The program uses several approaches to try to reach zero traffic fatalities, including designing new roadways with safety in mind and constantly collecting data that can help show what can be improved.

“We’re welcoming residents and citizens of Savannah to provide some feedback about streets they’re familiar with area’s they have safety concerns with. We say regularly, our citizens, people who drive the streets are regularly a great resource our best resource for finding deficiencies in the streets of Savannah.”

If you are interested in learning about the changes they hope to make and provide feedback there will be more opportunities.

The next is Tuesday night at the Armstrong Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then Wednesday two more sessions will be held at the Savannah Civic Center.

