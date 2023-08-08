Crews clean up debris after storm in Sylvania, mayor says they’re prepared if it happens again

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of people in Screven County have limbs, even trees, to clean up after a severe storm passed through the area Monday night.

It also knocked out power to thousands of homes too.

A ride through Sylvania found some trees still fallen in yards, while others were cut and sitting at the curb. Slyvania’s mayor says the storm lasted only a few moments.

But it took down power lines, even power poles and it left its mark through town.

“Most of the area without electricity was the Sylvan Heights area, the Mock Street area. We had some out on Green Hill and Halcyndale Road,” said Sylvania Mayor Preston Dees.

He says about half of the city’s electric customers went without power during the night. But crews for EMC and for the city worked through the night to get people’s service restored.

He worries what will happen if another possible storm passes through Tuesday night.

“The electrical department was out all night. So we’ve sent them home to get some rest. If they have to go back out, they’ll be ready. If they don’t, that’s a break for them. We’re prepared if it does happen again.”

The mayor says he’s thankful the storm didn’t damage any more property than it did.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.