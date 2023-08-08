Doctor explains how planning ahead can keep you safe in the heat

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High temperatures and humidity can lead to heat stress and health problems before you know it.

Two words - plan ahead. One doctor says a few steps can lessen the chance of heat issues but he also urges you to get inside or get help if you do experience problems.

With midday temperatures in the 90′s it doesn’t take long for heat to affect your body and you begin experiencing symptoms.

Dr. Sid Morgan with Optim Medical Screven says they’re seeing an increase in patients with heat-related issues. He’s urging people to take fluids outside with them, use shade when it’s available and limit your exposure in the middle of the day when possible.

“If you’re not planning for it, like most of us don’t...you’re just outside longer than you plan to be...you could find yourself getting hot, getting sick. Plan for breaks, plan for shade to cool off, have something cold to drink,” said Dr. Morgan.

He says some precautions, or even quick response, can save you a trip to the emergency room.

He says it’s better to take those breaks when you’re outside than to find yourself sick, disoriented, or worse.

