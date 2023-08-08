Sky Cams
Dr. Ann Levett sworn in as board member for Housing Authority of Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Housing Authority of Savannah swearing in a new board member Tuesday.

Former Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will now be apart of the organization.

She just retired from as superintendent a few months ago.

Now, she says she’s excited to be able to serve her community in this type of way.

“I am excited to be able to be able to continue community service. That is what my life has been about. And I’m privileged to have the opportunity to serve in this way.”

The housing authority’s mission is to address the needs of those in low-income housing.

