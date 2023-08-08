First Alert: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day.

We will experience another hot day with above average temperatures. Many of us will be under a Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning from noon until 8PM. We’ll start out in the mid 70s, but highs will warm to the upper 90s. Heat index values will be 110+ degrees during the afternoon. A front approaches Tuesday afternoon/evening leading to a chance for storms. These storms could produce damaging wind along with heavy rain mainly heading into the evening.

Coastal forecast: The UV index will be every high today and tomorrow with a low risk for rip currents. Waves should remain under 2 feet, but heat index values will be close to 115 degrees during the afternoon. Remain hydrated and take breaks from being out in the hear

Wednesday will be a calmer and slightly less humid day. Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll still be watching out for isolated afternoon showers, but many of us will remain dry

The end of the week will be slightly above average with rain chances still possible during the afternoons thanks to a possible go to our north. Friday looks a bit wetter than Thursday, especially during the afternoon.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible.

Tropical update: We are not monitoring any systems at this time. We shouldn’t see a tropical depression forming for at least a week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

