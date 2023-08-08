First public hearing held for proposed property tax increase in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some taxpayers in Bulloch County told county commissioners Monday night that they don’t want the property tax increase that’s proposed.

More than 100 residents attended the first of three public hearings. Commissioners say they need a 1.5 mil increase to hire more public safety, give county employees a raise and add infrastructure to accommodate the industry and housing connected to Hyundai and its supplier companies.

But some property owners say the tax increases are too much all at once. Others said the county should not have given industries tax abatements that homeowners have to absorb.

“For all of this to be at once, after a pandemic, inflation...during inflation, increased interest rates. It’s just too much for the community at one time,” said property owner Dr. Beth Williams.

“We’re going to look at anything we can do to make it less, I suppose,” said County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson.

They’ll hold two more hearings, next Monday and in two weeks before making a decision.

