Hilton Head experiencing back-to-school tourism slump before Labor Day rush

HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - All throughout the summer, tourists have been braving the heat on Hilton Head Island bringing their families and dollars into the local economy.

Hilton Head areas, like at Shelter Cove, have small businesses that thrive on summer tourist season. It’s not something that ends until after Labor Day, but in August it does slow down a bit thanks to back to school.

“People are always surprised by that. As local South Carolina students are headed back to school, some of our regionals are heading back to school, we take a slight dip in August and then we pick right back up with Labor Day,” Charlie Clark said.

It’s a moment for comparisons local spots are still busier than the rest of the year, but not as packed as they have been the last few months.

Taking the whole summer into context, the island’s not doing as well as 2022, but still significantly better than before COVID.

“Rates are up 42% over what they were pre-pandemic and occupancy is up 11% over pre-pandemic.”

The Chamber says last year’s numbers were abnormally high, with more people visiting the island because international travel options were limited making pre-pandemic levels the comparison they’re focused on.

