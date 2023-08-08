Sky Cams
J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare celebrates National Health Center week

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and Savannah leaders are recognizing J.C. Lewis Healthcare for the role they play in the community.

The recognition is apart of National Health Center week.

National Heath Center Week at J.C. Lewis Primary Healthcare starts off with patient appreciation and free dental and vision screenings for children. Doctors say this week is an important time to remind the community of all the services they bring.

Doctor Kearra McKinney says they are one of about 35 health centers in the state being recognized this week.

They already got a start by handing out water and getting the word out about their healthcare for the homeless campaign happening Wednesday.

“It doesn’t matter if you have insurance or don’t have insurance, we are here for you and we are hear to provide quality. We pride our self on quality healthcare, so that’s what health center week means. It’s a way for us to market and a way for people to access for our services,” said Dr. McKinney.

Dr. McKinney says they will also be appreciating businesses they partner with in the community, like homeless shelters, and thanking their own staff throughout the week.

Again, Wednesday Aug. 9 is Healthcare for the Homeless. Thursday, Aug. 10 is Executive Road Trip and Stakeholder Appreciation Day. And Friday, Aug. 11 is Staff Appreciation Day.

