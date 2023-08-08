Sky Cams
Making Chicken and Waffles with Metro Diner

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jimmy Powell from Metro Diner joined Afternoon Break for National Fried Chicken and Waffles Day.

They are celebrating their six-year anniversary of the holiday by delivering the very best take on this beloved combo.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Recipe

Half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Instructions for Chicken:

• Use fresh, never frozen chicken. • Soak your chicken in your brine of choice for 24 hours. • Marinate in your marinade of choice for an additional 24 hours. • On medium-high heat, fry your chicken for 10-12 minutes.

Instructions for Waffles:

• Set waffle iron to desired heat. • Using your favorite waffle mix, stir in mixing bowl until it is lump free. • Spray iron with cooking spray of choice. • Fill iron with waffle mix and let bake.

Drizzle in syrup and enjoy.

