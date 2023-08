SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether on a Caprese salad or some artisan pizzas, fresh mozzarella cheese is an Italian delicacy quire different than its commercial counterpart.

Bill Vissicchio makes his mozzarella in-house at Rocky’s Italian Deli in Sandfly. He joined Morning Break to show us the fairly simple process that has to be developed into a unique skill.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.