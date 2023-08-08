New safety measures in place at Memorial Stadium after incident at high school football game last season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re going to a game at Memorial Stadium this season, prepare to see more police in the area.

New safety measures come after people claimed they heard gun shots during a high school football game.

“It was a learning curve and it’s a process.”

Panic swept through the stands at a football game last year after the crowd believed a gun was fired. While no one was hurt and police say a gun never went off, parents told WTOC they were worried not enough safety measures were in place.

“Nobody could have anticipated that happening.”

This year, Chatham County Parks and Recreation staff says they’re all hands on deck.

“it was kind of an eye opening experience and awakening to all of us so we sat down at the table and we committed to get better,” said Tony Murphy, the deputy director of Parks and Recreation.

If you’re coming in the home side or the visitors side of Memorial Stadium, there’s now a clear bag policy. You’ll also be wanded with a metal detector.

Deputy Director, Tony Murphy says school police, county and city police are all expected to be roaming around during sporting events here. You may not see them all because some will be disguised in the audience. But, you will see some in uniform in the sky box.

“We’ve set up a command center to manage the event a little bit better so all parties are in radio contact and vigilant. We have cameras strategically posted all around stadium.”

Someone will be monitoring those cameras at all times. Murphy says if there’s ever an active shooter situation at the stadium, they have a plan.

“Have orderly crowd control and exit in a safe parameter from where the shots may have resonated or an active shooter may be. We do have some secure places like our locker rooms that can be locked up. People can hunker down in place and secured and locked in.”

Murphy says after each event they will be accessing how well it went and if any improvements need to be made.

“Safety is of the utmost regard and we’re doing everything and this is an ever evolving process.”

Looking forward to a safe season ahead.

