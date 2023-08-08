Savannah street renamed to honor first SCCPSS female African-American superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah street underwent a big change Tuesday aiming to celebrate the work of Savannah-Chatham public school’s first African-American female superintendent.

A portion of Hopkins Street at West 53rd will now be honorarily known as Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way.

Tuesday’s street designation not only celebrated the work of Virginia Edwards-Maynor but also the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

Speakers at the unveiling called Edwards-Maynor a trailblazer.

She was the principal at DeRenne Middle School’s original location in 1970. The designation sign is just outside of that building.

In 1998, Edwards-Maynor became the first SCCPSS African-American female superintendent remaining in that role until 2001, according to the City of Savannah.

Several leaders as well as former superintendents were on hand for the unveiling.

Following the ceremony, Edwards-Maynor called the designation an honor saying it represents the work she’s done to advance education equality.

“It is a prestigious and momentous occasion, one that I never dreamed would happen. And it was quite a surprise when I was informed that I would have this street designation. This street holds a lot of history from my childhood throughout my adult life.”

Despite the heat, several former classmates, colleagues and city leaders gathered to celebrate Maynor.

