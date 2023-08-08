Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah street renamed to honor first SCCPSS female African-American superintendent

Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way
Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah street underwent a big change Tuesday aiming to celebrate the work of Savannah-Chatham public school’s first African-American female superintendent.

A portion of Hopkins Street at West 53rd will now be honorarily known as Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way.

Tuesday’s street designation not only celebrated the work of Virginia Edwards-Maynor but also the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

Speakers at the unveiling called Edwards-Maynor a trailblazer.

She was the principal at DeRenne Middle School’s original location in 1970. The designation sign is just outside of that building.

In 1998, Edwards-Maynor became the first SCCPSS African-American female superintendent remaining in that role until 2001, according to the City of Savannah.

Several leaders as well as former superintendents were on hand for the unveiling.

Following the ceremony, Edwards-Maynor called the designation an honor saying it represents the work she’s done to advance education equality.

“It is a prestigious and momentous occasion, one that I never dreamed would happen. And it was quite a surprise when I was informed that I would have this street designation. This street holds a lot of history from my childhood throughout my adult life.”

Despite the heat, several former classmates, colleagues and city leaders gathered to celebrate Maynor.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Cooper
Infant identified in Chatham Co. murder investigation
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms & potential for damaging winds Monday evening
Fatal Boyd Street Shooting
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
FILE PHOTO - The Savannah Police Department investigating after a shooting occurred at the...
Charges dropped against man for 2021 soccer complex shooting in Savannah
Human remains found in burned car in Burton

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Savannah Police Department investigating after a shooting occurred at the...
Charges dropped against man for 2021 soccer complex shooting in Savannah
THE News at 5
New safety measures in place at Memorial Stadium after incident at high school football game last season
City of Savannah holding traffic safety meetings
City of Savannah holding traffic safety meetings Tuesday and Wednesday
Memorial Stadium
New safety measures in place at Memorial Stadium after incident at high school football game last season