Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receives grant from Bank of America

(America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been awarded a grant worth $20,000 from Bank of America’s Charitable Foundation, Inc.

This grant will help the Second Harvest continue to feed children right into the school year when they resume the Kids Cafe program providing 4,200 hot evening meals after school, each day of the week.

“We provide a safety net for children who may not otherwise receive any nourishment once they leave school,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. “Bank of America is a true supporter of our community and all the communities they serve through lending, investing, and giving. We are so thankful that they have chosen once again to support the children of Savannah and help us continue to feed the future.”

Second Harvest said this grant means that Bank of America’s total commitment in 2023 is $50,000.

“Partnering with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is vital to address food insecurities in the Savannah community,” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah. “These investments demonstrate our commitment to finding solutions and providing resources to help people succeed.”

