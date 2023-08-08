Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms & potential for damaging winds Monday evening
Jennifer Cooper
Infant identified in Chatham Co. murder investigation
Fatal Boyd Street Shooting
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
FILE PHOTO - The Savannah Police Department investigating after a shooting occurred at the...
Charges dropped against man for 2021 soccer complex shooting in Savannah
Human remains found in burned car in Burton

Latest News

A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Beaufort Co. EMS trailer stolen from Bluffton fire station
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools