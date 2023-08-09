Sky Cams
2 dead following shooting on Fennwick Village Drive

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department are investigating a double homicide Wednesday.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Fenwick Village Drive.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting, and found two adult victims dead inside one apartment.

Police say, this does not appear to be a random crime. Detectives have been on the scene all afternoon, and are gathering evidence and information.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The Chatham County Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to reach out to detectives, and reminds everyone that all tipsters can stay anonymous.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
