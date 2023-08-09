Sky Cams
Area of Browns Cove Road in Jasper Co. evacuated while bomb squad checks out scuba diving find

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the area of Browns Cove Road while the bomb squad checks out something a scuba diver found.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man who likes to scuba dive found something from the military a year ago and brought it home. The sheriff said the man just told someone about it today.

The area of Browns Cove Road is being evacuated while the bomb squad checks it out.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

