Area of Browns Cove Road in Jasper Co. evacuated while bomb squad checks out scuba diving find

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the area of Browns Cove Road while the bomb squad checks out something a scuba diver found.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man who likes to scuba dive found something from the military a year ago and brought it home. The sheriff said the man just told someone about it today.

