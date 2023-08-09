Students released from school early due to power outages in Bulloch Co.

BULOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - More than a thousand customers are still without power in Bulloch County right now.

A couple hundred customers in Candler and Tattnall are also without power after severe weather overnight.

Nevils Elementary and Stilson Elementary are two of the five schools in this part of Bulloch County. Neither had power through the day. But students and school leaders made the best of it.

All five schools lost power at least briefly last night but these two remained offline Wednesday morning.

District leaders made the decision to have classes and run buses. Students had a shortened day and most left early.

County fire crews brought water to refill temporary tanks so students and adults could still use the bathrooms.

The superintendent said they did the best they could to help parents who needed their kids to be at school.

“We’re keeping younger students if parents aren’t able to receive them. Parents have been picking up students throughout the day. It’s been a mixture. All we’re trying to do is accommodate students and parents keep children safe,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

School dismissed early for both campuses and teachers remained to finish out the day.

