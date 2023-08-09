Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bryan Co. Emergency Services to buy new trucks

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bryan County, the emergency services team is making sure they have the most up-to-date equipment to respond to emergencies, such as severe weather.

One way is through using the special purpose sales tax funds to purchase new trucks for Bryan County Emergency Services.

County communications manager Matthew Kent says making sure to have the most up to date equipment is vital.

“When you have a lot of moving equipment, a lot of fast paced action, you really need your equipment to work, you need everything to work as its supposed to. So these regular updates to equipment to make sure that firefighters, EMTs, and everyone have the equipment they need, but that they work properly.”

He also says while these trucks are mainly to replace the current fleet, they will have newer features. The old trucks will be kept to use in reserve.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Severe weather causes power outages in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina Lowcountry
Family displaced after tree falls on home in Daisy
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58 after battle with cancer

Latest News

Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets
Area of Browns Cove Road in Jasper Co. evacuated while bomb squad checks out scuba diving find