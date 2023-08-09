Bryan Co. Emergency Services to buy new trucks

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bryan County, the emergency services team is making sure they have the most up-to-date equipment to respond to emergencies, such as severe weather.

One way is through using the special purpose sales tax funds to purchase new trucks for Bryan County Emergency Services.

County communications manager Matthew Kent says making sure to have the most up to date equipment is vital.

“When you have a lot of moving equipment, a lot of fast paced action, you really need your equipment to work, you need everything to work as its supposed to. So these regular updates to equipment to make sure that firefighters, EMTs, and everyone have the equipment they need, but that they work properly.”

He also says while these trucks are mainly to replace the current fleet, they will have newer features. The old trucks will be kept to use in reserve.

