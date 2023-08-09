Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm

Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across the coastal empire recovering Wednesday after being battered by severe storms overnight.

Thousands are still without power across the Coastal Empire Wednesday afternoon, with over a thousand still waiting for power in Chatham county and twice as many without electricity out in Bulloch County.

Trees seemed to have fallen through most parts of Bulloch County. This one fell last night on Brannen Farm Road in front of Pat Sowell’s house.

“I saw this and thought “oh, that’s not good.”. Then I looked in front of my door and thought “that’s not good either,” Homeowner Pat Sowell said.

Many of the trees fell across power lines and left parts of the county without power and people looking for options.

“We’ve got a generator. So my husband is out buying some gas so we can get those set up,” Homeowner Sabrina Davis said.

County crews worked through the night and morning to clear major roads first work their way down.

“Many roads were blocked. Many dirt roads are still blocked. We’re working with the power companies on getting those cleared. A significant amount of trees, but thankfully no injuries and very little property damage,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

He says utility crews are working through the larger outages to get the most customers restored as quickly as possible.

“I’m the last one on this line. So I’ll probably be the last one to get power back. But, such is life.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Severe weather causes power outages in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina Lowcountry
Family displaced after tree falls on home in Daisy
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58 after battle with cancer

Latest News

Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Bryan Co. Emergency Services to buy new trucks
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets
Area of Browns Cove Road in Jasper Co. evacuated while bomb squad checks out scuba diving find