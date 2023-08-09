Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across the coastal empire recovering Wednesday after being battered by severe storms overnight.

Thousands are still without power across the Coastal Empire Wednesday afternoon, with over a thousand still waiting for power in Chatham county and twice as many without electricity out in Bulloch County.

Trees seemed to have fallen through most parts of Bulloch County. This one fell last night on Brannen Farm Road in front of Pat Sowell’s house.

“I saw this and thought “oh, that’s not good.”. Then I looked in front of my door and thought “that’s not good either,” Homeowner Pat Sowell said.

Many of the trees fell across power lines and left parts of the county without power and people looking for options.

“We’ve got a generator. So my husband is out buying some gas so we can get those set up,” Homeowner Sabrina Davis said.

County crews worked through the night and morning to clear major roads first work their way down.

“Many roads were blocked. Many dirt roads are still blocked. We’re working with the power companies on getting those cleared. A significant amount of trees, but thankfully no injuries and very little property damage,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

He says utility crews are working through the larger outages to get the most customers restored as quickly as possible.

“I’m the last one on this line. So I’ll probably be the last one to get power back. But, such is life.”

