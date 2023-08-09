Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Celebrating Farmers Market Week

By Michaela Romero
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers Market Week, and we are celebrating in different ways around the city to support the farmers and people who bring food to our tables every day.

We had a chance to speak with one vendor who is at the Forsyth Park Farmers Market every Saturday - and found out what motivates her to keep providing her spices to the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Severe weather causes power outages in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina Lowcountry
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Family displaced after tree falls on home in Daisy
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible

Latest News

That Southern Slap
Food that ‘slaps’ and a story that inspires
Wurlitzer Wednesdays at the Lucas Theatre
Tennis tournament fundraising to help Ukraine
Tennis tournament fundraising to help Ukraine
Wurlitzer Wednesdays at the Lucas Theatre
Wurlitzer Wednesdays at the Lucas Theatre