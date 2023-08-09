Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Tuesday evening in Savannah.
This happened on LaRoche Avenue near Saussey Avenue around 8 p.m.
The Chatham County Police Department identified the victim as 66-year-old Gregory Scott. He was Chatham County’s Risk Manager in the Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.
The police department said Scott was killed when a falling tree landed on the car he was driving.
Scott is survived by his wife and children.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.