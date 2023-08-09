Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Tuesday evening in Savannah.

This happened on LaRoche Avenue near Saussey Avenue around 8 p.m.

The Chatham County Police Department identified the victim as 66-year-old Gregory Scott. He was Chatham County’s Risk Manager in the Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.

The police department said Scott was killed when a falling tree landed on the car he was driving.

Scott is survived by his wife and children.

