Community helps Renegade Paws after 26 dogs rescued in Jesup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little less than two weeks ago Renegade Paws rescued 26 dogs from what they say was a breeding and hoarding situation.

Since then, the community has shown up. Renegade Paws says their Amazon wish lists have been sent to the shelter as well as a large outpour of financial help.

As of Tuesday night, only six of the 26 dogs originally taken from that situation remain in the shelter.

“We are really grateful for all of our fosters that have stepped up and we still have a need in our community. This is a human problem. This was created by humans breeding and not neutering and spading them and we are in need of fosters,” said board member Cody Shelly.

Renegade Paws Rescue says that they are so thankful that the community has come out and helped support them in this situation, but sadly this is not uncommon.

They say they took in five dogs just Tuesday from the Chatham County kill shelter and their Bryan County partners took in 17.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.