Food that ‘slaps’ and a story that inspires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a food truck that will certainly catch your eye.

“If you see this truck, run it down. This is the best food I promise you. You will be happy; you will be satisfied it’s delicious,” says Chef Shavatica Morris.

Its name, well, has a story of its own.

“When we came up with the name ‘That Southern Slap,’ I thought about the old saying from a movie I used to watch where they say, ‘it tastes so good it makes you want to slap your momma.’ So, I feel like it tastes so good when they leave, you’re going to slap someone’s hand off your plate,” jokes Shavatica.

The soul and southern food inspired truck was the passion project of Shavatica and her wife Emily Morris.

“She’s the cook and she’s the creator of everything we do here. She came up in a family of chefs and she always wanted to cook but it took her a while to tap into that,” says Emily.

But now that she has there’s no looking back.

“I always knew I was going to be successful, not to sound cocky, but I always spoke it upon my life,” Shavatica says.

Speaking life into a dream that not long ago may have looked like an impossible reality.

“Honestly, we were homeless for the first six months of our relationship. We didn’t have anything, we slept in the backseat of my car. We knew that we were supposed to have more, but it wasn’t supposed to be handed to us. Nobody handed us anything we had to work hard for it, and we did,” Emily said.

That hard work turned into a successful cleaning business and now, a new challenge.

“This truck is very stressful but every single day it is rewarding because people give us positive feedback. Just to hear people say the food was good or customer service is great, that’s what our goal is,” says Emily.

While this venture is still new the Morris’ know what it takes to be successful.

“I just put all my love into everything I do,” Shavatica says.

So, whether you’re hungry for some chicken, or hungry for a better life they hope after you visit their truck you’ll leave filled.

“It’s very important to us that other people who came from our situation would know it’s possible and everybody can do it,” Emily says.

That is if you’re willing to try.

“You got to work. If you don’t work for it, it won’t come to you. You got to work for it, work hard,” says Shavatica.

