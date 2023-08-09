Hilton Head Island’s town council meets to discuss strategic action plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head’s town council held their annual strategic action plan workshop where they update each other and the community about how they’re doing on the biggest priorities of the island.

“I think we’re doing really well. We’ve had some great land purchases; we’ve worked on some other issues and items that will come to fruition later but it’s all about putting us in the best place,” said Hilton Head Island Mayor Alan Perry.

The workshop lasts all day as they discuss individual plans in depth. WTOC was able to catch up with the mayor halfway through and ask what had been focused on to that point.

“So far it’s been about infrastructure, and it’s been about housing and roads, and that’s been really in line with what we decided about strategic action back in January.”

He says other topics covered in this room are parks, stormwater management, and beach renourishment just to name a few.

As the projects discussed today continue on their legislative path, we’ll keep you updated on their progression.

