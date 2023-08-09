Historic Review Board approves hotel plan off Johnson Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A developer wants to bring another hotel downtown and make some changes to the historic building they’re putting it in, right off Johnson Square.

But they had to go in front of the city’s historic review board first.

The board told ‘Left Lane Real Estate’ they just need to make a few changes first before they can start on Savannah’s newest planned luxury hotel.

Left Lane wants to renovate the historic, 10-story Manger Building off East Congress Street. Built in 1912, the Manger overlooks Johnson Square and was originally a hotel.

The New York-based developer wants to add a pool deck, rooftop bar, new elevator and a separate, two-story event venue right next to it.

The board voted to approve their plan Wednesday pending some changes.

They want Left Lane to find a way to preserve more of the building’s historic bricks.

They also want them to make that two-story extension which would be built in the parking south of the entrance to look more like the original building.

Left Lane bought the Manger building for $18 million last year.

They’re the same developer behind the Perry Lane Hotel and the Mansion on Forsyth Park now named ‘Hotel Bardo.’

