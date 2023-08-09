Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of debris and damage still being dealt with after last nights storms.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah had a tree fall on part of their facility.

The tree damaged part of the roof and some fences.

“This tall pine fell and it fell towards are surgery clinic, Pet Fix Savannah,” Sean Griffin said.

When that tree hit, Griffin says some animals were inside.

“We did have five cats in the building at the time, but they were all on the other side of the building, so no no animals were injured, no people were in the building at the time,” Griffin said.

For now, the surgery clinic will stay closed.

“At the moment, we’re without water and then obviously the roof needs repaired and we need to get plumbing and electrical work done to be able to get back up.”

Griffin says they’re doing everything they can to hopefully get Pet Fix Savannah back open sometime next week.

He says if you do have an appointment scheduled soon, they’ll be reaching out to let you know if your appointment will have to be rescheduled.

