Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility

Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility
Humane Society for Greater Savannah closed after large tree falls on facility(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of debris and damage still being dealt with after last nights storms.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah had a tree fall on part of their facility.

The tree damaged part of the roof and some fences.

“This tall pine fell and it fell towards are surgery clinic, Pet Fix Savannah,” Sean Griffin said.

When that tree hit, Griffin says some animals were inside.

“We did have five cats in the building at the time, but they were all on the other side of the building, so no no animals were injured, no people were in the building at the time,” Griffin said.

For now, the surgery clinic will stay closed.

“At the moment, we’re without water and then obviously the roof needs repaired and we need to get plumbing and electrical work done to be able to get back up.”

Griffin says they’re doing everything they can to hopefully get Pet Fix Savannah back open sometime next week.

He says if you do have an appointment scheduled soon, they’ll be reaching out to let you know if your appointment will have to be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Severe weather causes power outages in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina Lowcountry
Family displaced after tree falls on home in Daisy
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58 after battle with cancer

Latest News

Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
Bulloch Co. community continues to clean up after severe overnight storm
Bryan Co. Emergency Services to buy new trucks
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets
Area of Browns Cove Road in Jasper Co. evacuated while bomb squad checks out scuba diving find