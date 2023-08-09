Sky Cams
‘It’s always a learning experience:’ Ridgeland firefighters work to clear debris after storms

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Tuesday night, storm damage was seen across the Lowcountry, but thanks to preparedness and quick responses from power companies and firefighters like those in Ridgeland, most of those effects didn’t carry over to Wednesday.

Ridgeland Firefighters say that Tuesday night, about three trees fell in the town, and around six fell county wide. Some of these fell on powerlines causing power outages in Jasper County. One of them fell on this Ridgeland home, and the residents are ok.

Car accidents in the area also caused traffic, and crews worked to clear driving lanes.

Ridgeland Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Cleland said that despite the smooth responses Tuesday night, storms are always an opportunity to learn.

“It’s always a learning experience. Every time we get a call, there’s always something different, no two are ever alike in this business. So, you know, you could have one powerline, first of the year we thought we had what was one powerline, but it turned out to be power outage for six hours because it was a transmission line. It was actually one, but there were four more involved. So they’re always a learning experience, always keeps you on your toes. It lets you know you need to be aware of your surroundings, your situational awareness, and what it is.”

If you experience an emergency situation during a storm, Cleland says to call 911 immediately. And if a power line hits your car, to stay in it until the situation has been resolved.

