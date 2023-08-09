Sky Cams
‘It’s exciting:’ Freshmen move into dorms this week on Savannah State University’s campus

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make sure you hydrate if you’re out in the heat that includes the Tigers back on Savannah State’s campus Wednesday.

Freshmen are moving into their dorms this week and the university is welcoming more than 2900 students in total this year.

Certainly a busy day on Savannah State’s campus as freshmen are moving in and looking forward to an exciting first year.

Unloading her car, hoping for a pretty sweet next four years.

“I have freedom. That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Amoire Sweet is from the Atlanta area and following in her siblings’ footsteps by becoming a Tiger. Like many other freshman here, she says joining organizations are at the top of her list.

“Getting involved in clubs because I didn’t really get the chance from COVID since my only full year in high school was senior year. I’m more excited about meeting new people.”

And it’s a bitter sweet moment for her mom Sharis Black.

“It’s exciting, nervous turning my first baby loose. She gets to see life, new adventures, new people and get out of here.”

More than 700 freshman are moving in this year, according to Savannah State staff. On the job for a little over a month, it’s also a year of firsts for Interim President Cynthia Robinson Alexander.

“We’re just thrilled to see the students, their excitement, their smiles,” Cynthia Robinson said.

Upperclassman are up next for move in as it continues until Saturday.

