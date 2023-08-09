Man arrested for murdering his stepfather in February 2022

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after killing his step father in 2022.

23-year-old Adame-Guatemala is in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to Godwin Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton for the report of a gunshot victim Feb. 4, 2022 around 8 p.m.

Police say 29-year-old Christian Hernandez died on the scene.

Through witness interviews, Adame-Guatemala who was 22-years-old at the time, was identified as the person who shot and killed Hernandez.

Hernandez was married to Adame-Guatemala’s mother. Police say, Adame-Guatemala left the home in a pickup truck prior to the arrival of police.

According to police, warrants for his arrest were obtained and he was listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Through the investigation police learned that Adame-Guatemala escaped to Mexico.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities, worked together to locate him; however, Adame-Guatemala went to South America.

In July 2023, United States Customs and Border Protection captured Adame-Guatemala trying to cross the border illegally.

He was arrested in Hildago County, Texas on July 5.

Adame-Guatemala waived extradition. U.S. Marshals Service transported him from Texas to Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston on Aug. 8 where members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Adame-Guatemala was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and served warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Adame-Guatemala’s court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. in General Sessions Court.

