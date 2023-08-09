Mayor of Bluffton not seeking reelection

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - After four terms as Bluffton’s mayor, Lisa Sulka has announced that she will not be running for reelection.

WTOC spoke with Bluffton’s first female mayor about the reasons behind the decision, what’s next for the town of Bluffton and what’s next for Mayor Sulka.

“I want to leave when I still feel like I’m going to miss it every day, and I think that’s a good way for anyone to think, you don’t want to leave a job and hate it. You may want to go back to it but, I’m going to miss it, but I’m not dying,” said Mayor Sulka.

Sulka was elected mayor back in 2008, but she got her start before then in Town Council. She says being one of the first women in Bluffton to hold an official position was not easy at first.

“When I was on council, I was horrified to ask questions, because I had men all around me and then I realized they were asking the same questions that were in my head, and I’m like ‘ding dong, why can’t I ask that question.’ So I love who I work with, I’m usually in a room with all men. And I think over the years I’ve gotten the respect.”

After this term, Mayor Sulka will continue to focus on her real estate business, as well as her family, which is welcoming new grandchildren.

WTOC asked her what her message is for the next mayor.

“Live for Bluffton, live for Bluffton, love Bluffton, believe in Bluffton, that’s the simple part.”

Although she won’t be running for reelection, Mayor Sulka told me that she plans to continue doing her duty until the end of her term in 2024.

