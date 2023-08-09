Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Mayor of Bluffton not seeking reelection

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - After four terms as Bluffton’s mayor, Lisa Sulka has announced that she will not be running for reelection.

WTOC spoke with Bluffton’s first female mayor about the reasons behind the decision, what’s next for the town of Bluffton and what’s next for Mayor Sulka.

“I want to leave when I still feel like I’m going to miss it every day, and I think that’s a good way for anyone to think, you don’t want to leave a job and hate it. You may want to go back to it but, I’m going to miss it, but I’m not dying,” said Mayor Sulka.

Sulka was elected mayor back in 2008, but she got her start before then in Town Council. She says being one of the first women in Bluffton to hold an official position was not easy at first.

“When I was on council, I was horrified to ask questions, because I had men all around me and then I realized they were asking the same questions that were in my head, and I’m like ‘ding dong, why can’t I ask that question.’ So I love who I work with, I’m usually in a room with all men. And I think over the years I’ve gotten the respect.”

After this term, Mayor Sulka will continue to focus on her real estate business, as well as her family, which is welcoming new grandchildren.

WTOC asked her what her message is for the next mayor.

“Live for Bluffton, live for Bluffton, love Bluffton, believe in Bluffton, that’s the simple part.”

Although she won’t be running for reelection, Mayor Sulka told me that she plans to continue doing her duty until the end of her term in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Severe weather causes power outages in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina Lowcountry
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Family displaced after tree falls on home in Daisy
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon, strong PM storms possible

Latest News

Savannah State University
Savannah State stakeholders calling for national presidential search
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0QxMlkDL_k
Savannah State stakeholders calling for national presidential search
Manger Building
Historic Review Board approves hotel plan off Johnson Square
Freshmen moving into dorms this week on Savannah State’s campus
‘It’s exciting:’ Freshmen move into dorms this week on Savannah State University’s campus