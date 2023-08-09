Sky Cams
New Hampstead High School switched to virtual learning due to power outage issues

(Provided by Cincinnati Public Schools)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to power outages issues caused by Tuesday night’s storm, New Hampstead High School will switch to virtual learning Wednesday.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said students will be released at 11 a.m.

The school system said those who ride the bus will be transported home, all student drivers will be released to drive home, and any family who seeks to pick up their child are welcome to do so at the front office. Students will be provided with the opportunity for a grab-and-go meal.

Crews have been working to repair air conditioning systems.  The school system said it is unable to determine when the systems will be returned to full strength.

The open house scheduled for Wednesday evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Updates regarding Thursday’s school schedule is expected to be provided by the school system later Wednesday afternoon.

