Savannah State stakeholders calling for national presidential search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As about 29 hundred Savannah State students get ready for the school year, some alumni are concerned about how the search for a permanent president is going.

As students move in, Cynthia Robinson Alexander is looking forward to serving as interim president.

“We’re here to serve these students and I am just thrilled to have the opportunity to change the lives of 2,900 students,” said Robinson Alexander.

But what’s the status on the University System of Georgia’s search for a permanent president?

A group of Savannah State stakeholders, including alumni, started a petition with nearly 800 signatures urging the USG Board of Regents to conduct a national search for the university’s next leader.

2003 alumna Patricia Harris co-authored the petition and says while they want to collaborate with the Board of Regents...

“I feel like it’s equally as important to hold them accountable, right, to let them know that we are here.”

The petition asks that a national search be conducted by 2024 with an external search firm. They also ask that the president is either an alum or advocate of an HBCU and has experience in higher education.

Harris echoes other points in the petition that ask for alumni, students and faculty/staff have a larger seat at the table than they’ve had before. That includes meeting the candidates in the running, knowing their plans and being apart of multiple forums.

“Bring the people on campus to meet with constituents. You have them meet with students. You have them meet with student leaders, faculty to faculty senate, staff, alumni.”

The Board of Regents Policy Manual says when a vacancy occurs, Chancellor Sonny Perdue will decide with the Board of Regents whether to do a national search. If that’s decided, they will appoint an institutional search committee.

In a statement to WTOC, USG says they and Chancellor Perdue have actively engaged stakeholders in efforts to revitalize Savannah State by having two town halls. It goes on to say Perdue encourages all stakeholders to get in engaged in the process.

As far as what students are looking for in their next president...

“Active, the previous president we had was very active.”

USG’s full statement is below:

“Chancellor Sonny Perdue and the University System of Georgia have actively engaged with stakeholders, including alumni, in the ongoing effort to revitalize Savannah State University. This has included two town halls hosted by the chancellor on campus in Savannah, as well as his and staff’s continuing work with campus and community leaders to invest in student success and prioritize resources focused on strengthening the university’s future. Chancellor Perdue has encouraged alumni and all stakeholders to get engaged in the process and in telling the story of what Savannah State has meant to them and Georgia.”

