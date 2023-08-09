Severe weather causes power outage in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several areas in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are experiencing power outages due to severe weather Tuesday night.
In the Lowcountry, Palmetto Electric Cooperative says there are about 9,600 members without power in Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
Customers in the Lowcountry can check for power outages by viewing the PEC or ECSC outage maps.
There have also hundreds of power outages in Coastal Georgia including over 1,000 in Brooklet and over 800 near Metter, according to the Georgia Power outage map.
Customers in Georgia can check for power outages by viewing the outage map.
Chatham County Police says multiple traffic lights are out in the western part of the county.
