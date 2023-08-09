Sky Cams
US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband, Sandro Dorsainvil. Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, July 27, the organization said. (Courtesy of El Roi Haiti via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

