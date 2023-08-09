USCB Hilton Head hopes to expand program, provide housing for students

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The University of South Carolina Beaufort has campuses spread across the area with different a focus for each location.

For example, students enrolled in classes on Hilton Head can take hospitality related courses and be trained to serve the island’s booming tourism economy. Now, the university is looking to grow that program while capitalizing on a new opportunity.

”You would be hard pressed to walk into any business on this island and not have a USCB student greet you, assist you, answer the phone.”

Tourism is a $1 billion a year beast on this island, and as the industry continues to grow... filling it with qualified workers gets more and more important.

“There would be no money being generated and good experiences generated and happy vacations generated without a workforce,” said Eva Smith Ph.D., Chair of the Hospitality Management Program at USCB.

USCB Hilton Head has about 100 students enrolled in their hospitality program for the upcoming school year, with a near 100% rate of plugging graduates directly into the field.

”Our students on campus and our hospitality and tourism in our general population here we have something to provide for them,” said Sarah Beachkofsky, Center of Event Management and Hospitality Training, USCB HHI.

They’re hoping to double the program in size to increase their contributions to the island’s economy, but face some logistical speed bumps to doing so.

“One of the challenges that we have on the Hilton Head Island campus is the lack of housing.”

Right now students have to commute here, but a proposed change to town rules in the area could open the door to hospitality students living where they take classes for the first time.

“One condition of that use is that it’s within 500 feet of educational use and it has a provision for student housing” said Shawn Colin, the assistant town manager for Hilton Head Island.

The ordinance change was brought to town council at their most recent meeting, providing hope for USCB’s plans to grow.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity and a wonderful opportunity that’s been provided to us to possibly have some housing.”

That proposed ordinance change which would allow USCB to have on-campus housing here on Hilton Head, goes back to town council on August 15th and from there needs to pass a few more steps to be fully amended.

