Warm, but not as hot today!

First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a calmer and slightly less humid day.

Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will still be near 100-105 degrees during the afternoon.  We’ll still be watching out for isolated afternoon showers, mainly along and south of I-16.

Coastal forecast: The UV index will be extreme today and tomorrow with a low risk for rip currents. Waves should remain under 3 feet, but heat index values will be close to 105-110 degrees during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be possible.

The end of the week will be slightly above average. Heat Advisories will be possible again Thursday and Friday afternoon, as heat index values could reach 110 degrees.  Friday looks a bit wetter than Thursday. An isolated strong storm or two will be possible both afternoons, but I am favoring Friday over Thursday right now.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Heat Advisories could be possible again over the weekend.

Tropical update: We are not monitoring any systems at this time. We shouldn’t see a tropical depression forming for at least a week. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

