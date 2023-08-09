Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Woman searching for answers after daughter killed in Yamacraw last May

Desaray Gilliard
Desaray Gilliard(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman is pleading for answers more than a year after her 15-year-old daughter was killed.

Desaray Gilliard was found shot in Yamacraw Village last May and she later died at the hospital.

Detraya Gilliard keeps pictures of her daughter Desaray throughout her home.

They’re how she stays connected to Desaray during what has been a painstaking and depressing year.

“May 6, 2022, the day my daughter departed this earth, is where my life stopped.”

In May last year, 15-year-old Desaray was found shot in Yamacraw Village where she lived.

“People don’t realize unless you have children or lost somebody near and dear to you how hard it is to go on.”

More than a year later Gilliard hopes to find more answers into her daughter’s death.

“It makes me sad. It makes me depressed.”

“Who did this to her? Who could leave her out here in such a state?”

Fearing for her life Gilliard has since moved out of Yamacraw Village.

In January she sued Savannah’s Housing Authority for the wrongful death of her daughter.

The lawsuit claimed negligence saying the Authority failed to properly secure Yamacraw Village and keep out criminals.

Court documents show the suit was dismissed in March, but with the door open for it to be filed again.

“The state of the deterioration, dilapidated buildings, broken windows. It was already in an advanced state of neglect. They pretty much let Yamacraw go by the wayside.”

This past December Savannah police announced a $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.

WTOC checked back with SPD who have not announced any arrests in the case.

Still, Gilliard says she feels let down by the lack of answers.

She hopes her daughter’s story is a cautionary one that pushes others to do more in addressing gun violence and bullying two factors she says led to Desaray’s death.

“She was a young lady who had things really going for herself. She was going places.”

As she looks at Desaray’s photos Gilliard remembers her fashion-loving daughter as an aspiring doctor whose life was taken too soon.

Gilliard says she’s opened a new online store in her daughter’s memory.

Both she and SPD are asking anyone with information about Desaray’s death to call police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue
Police investigating double homicide at Berwick area apartment complex
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Person dies after being hit by train in Garden City
Young child found unresponsive on 60th Street between Crane, Boyd streets

Latest News

THE News at 4
SPD investigating shooting at downtown Savannah KFC
Bulloch County Schools
Bulloch Co. School District proposes millage rate increase
Hodgeville Rd traffic light
G-DOT activates new signalized intersection on Hodgeville Rd. in Chatham Co.
One man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, SPD says.
One person sent to the hospital after a shooting on Bradley Blvd.
Woman arrested, accused of tricking people into signing ‘Fake Leases’